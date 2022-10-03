Short Interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Rises By 17.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 25,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

