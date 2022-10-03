LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Medtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,329,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $9,890,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVAC opened at $10.03 on Monday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

