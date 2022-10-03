Insider Selling: Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$29.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.23 million and a P/E ratio of 104.50. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tecsys Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark cut their price target on Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

