Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Frontdoor by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

FTDR opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

