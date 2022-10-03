State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $577,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 251.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

