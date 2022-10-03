Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,820 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,892,772.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,227,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,036,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $212.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morningstar Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on MORN shares. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

