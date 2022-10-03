Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,303,687.60 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

