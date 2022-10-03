Andrew D. Baglino Sells 10,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $265.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.92 and its 200 day moving average is $280.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $414.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

