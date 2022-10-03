Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.