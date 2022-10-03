Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 20,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,910,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,877,171.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.69 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.