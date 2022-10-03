Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $1,337,942.65 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at $331,566,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $5,185,001.25.

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $6,466,015.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $11,171,843.46.

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 408,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

