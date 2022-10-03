NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 616,529.68 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 50,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 12.28 per share, with a total value of 616,529.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,738,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 12.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.54. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 12.13 and a twelve month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,630,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

