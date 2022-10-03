Robert Millner Buys 170,000 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOLGet Rating) insider Robert Millner acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$26.56 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,515,200.00 ($3,157,482.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

