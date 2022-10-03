Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

