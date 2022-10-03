Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,981 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 140,656 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 243,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after buying an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $827.34 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

