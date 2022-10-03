Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of BWX Technologies worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.