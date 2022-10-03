Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,594,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Franklin Resources worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,961,107 shares of company stock worth $59,603,554. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

