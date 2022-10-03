Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 195,320 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.87% of Renewable Energy Group worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,450,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $89,561,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $70,565,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $29,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

