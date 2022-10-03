Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of United Bankshares worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

UBSI stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $258.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

