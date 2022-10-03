Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Leslie’s by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 220,478 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after buying an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

