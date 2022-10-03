Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $76,947,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.04 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

