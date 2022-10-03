Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

