Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Credit Acceptance worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 880.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $438.00 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $423.39 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.50.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

