Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,320 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 102.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 126,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $177.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average is $203.55. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

