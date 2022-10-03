Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Columbia Sportswear worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.0 %

COLM stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

