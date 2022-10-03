Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $29,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

HALO stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.