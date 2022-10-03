Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.02% of Canada Goose worth $28,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

GOOS opened at $15.24 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

