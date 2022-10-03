Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $757.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 688.00 to 697.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $48.70.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

