V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $50.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

