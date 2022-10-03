Short Interest in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rises By 12.5%

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

