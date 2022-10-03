Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.27 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
