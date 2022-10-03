Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.27 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.