Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.00 on Monday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

