Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.50. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

