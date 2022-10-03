Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Further Reading

