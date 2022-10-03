Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 350.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 399,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Republic Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 707,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 183.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $136.04 on Monday. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

