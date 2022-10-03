ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

ITT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $20,349,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

