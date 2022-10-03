China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) vs. NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Critical Comparison

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -62.04%

Risk and Volatility

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.8% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Natural Resources and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.95 million 4.31 -$7.58 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million $0.14 12.29

China Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Natural Resources and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

