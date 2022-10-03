Cowen Trims TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Target Price to $56.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 452,398 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

