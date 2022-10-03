Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 13,520,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyliion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.87 on Monday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

