Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

