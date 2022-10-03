American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 10,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,379 shares of company stock worth $2,157,469. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after buying an additional 148,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after buying an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 899,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

