First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
