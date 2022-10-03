First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 99,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

