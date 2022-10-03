Short Interest in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Drops By 6.3%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IRadimed Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IRadimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

