Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Up 12.3% in September

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 20.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after buying an additional 205,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 172,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $15,275,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.64 on Monday. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

