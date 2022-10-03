Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $3.81 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.