Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American Platinum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 13.47%.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

