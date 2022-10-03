Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ANGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American Platinum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.66.
Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (ANGPY)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.