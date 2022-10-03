Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

