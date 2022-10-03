KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get KB Home alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $21,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.