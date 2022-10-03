Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) PT at $908.57

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $908.57.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE:WPP opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 5.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

