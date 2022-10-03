Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $45.70

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.63. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.